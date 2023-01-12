Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Josh Eccles (left) has been a Sky Blues player since the age of seven.

Coventry City midfielder Josh Eccles has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

Eccles, 22, has extended his stay with the Championship side until the summer of 2027.

He joined Sky Blues' youth academy at the age of seven and has since moved up into the first team.

Since his debut three years ago he has made 44 appearances, 19 of them this season, but is currently sidelined with an ankle ligament injury.

He is expected to return in February.