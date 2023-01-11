Manchester United and Liverpool last met in the WSL in September 2019

Manchester United must "build the history" of a rivalry with Liverpool, says manager Marc Skinner.

United host Liverpool in the Women's Super League on Sunday, their first fixture following the winter break.

The game does not yet have the stakes of the men's fixture - however they are growing and being driven by fans, according to Skinner.

"This could be a huge fixture, the more experience you have against each other builds history," he said.

"Liverpool are a really good team, and going forward I think it will be like the men's rivalry. Our job is to put in the performances to maintain the standards of this game."

This will be the first league meeting between the sides since September 2019, following Liverpool's relegation from the WSL.

Under manager Matt Beard Liverpool returned to the top flight this season and Skinner feels there is now the chance to establish the fixture as a key game for the clubs and supporters.

"For us it is exciting, the type of game we want to be at," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"We will be super focused and super charged, the way our fans treat it is how we treat it. It will take time to build the history the men's game has, but Liverpool will be playing with the same intensity as us.

"They're always the biggest part. Our fans make the rivalry as well as performances on the field. We have to make it a cauldron and give Liverpool nothing. We've all played in front of empty stadiums and they're no fun."

'We would be foolish to be distracted'

Alessia Russo is currently free to speak to other clubs as her contract ends this summer

United enjoyed a superb first half of the season, winning seven and losing just one of their first nine WSL games to put themselves in the title race.

However they could face a tricky transfer window, with several key players including Euro 2022 winners Alessia Russo and Mary Earps approaching the end of their contracts.

They have also lost experienced midfielder Lucy Staniforth, who has moved to Aston Villa having had just six months left on her deal.

Skinner said his side are looking for midfield enforcements, as well as other transfer options.

He said of Staniforth: "With the work we are doing her time was becoming less and less so we decided that was the best option for the player. There was no issue for us, we wish her all the very best. Our job is to look at what we do in this window."

On England forward Russo now being able to speak to other clubs, with her contract expiring this summer, Skinner said: "It complicates things, the reality is that these conversations have probably gone on for a while."

He also confirmed they are in negotiations with first-choice goalkeeper Earps over a new deal.

Third-placed United have the chance to close in on top two Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday, as the London sides face off at Emirates Stadium.

Skinner said: "There are points to be dropped, but in the end we don't care what they do, we would be foolish to be distracted. We have to focus on this very difficult task in Liverpool."