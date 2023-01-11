Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United are bottom of the National League

Scunthorpe have been served a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs over an alleged unpaid tax bill.

Owner Peter Swann is trying to sell the National League club but a takeover, which seemed close to completion last month, is yet to go through.

Swann has acknowledged the online publication of the winding-up petition but has added no further comment.

The Iron were relegated out of the Football League after 72 years last season and are bottom of the division.

Begbies Traynor, the company dealing with offers for the club, told BBC Radio Humberside that the winding-up petition "shows the urgency required by any potential purchaser".