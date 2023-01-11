Last updated on .From the section Football

Homophobic chants have been heard during several matches involving Chelsea this season

Clubs can now be charged by the Football Association if their fans use a homophobic chant that has been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters.

The chant has allegedly been sung by Manchester City and Nottingham Forest fans in recent matches against Chelsea.

Manchester United fans also allegedly directed the chant at Everton boss Frank Lampard during Friday's FA Cup match over his links to the Blues.

The FA has always condemned the use of the chant.

On Wednesday, the FA said it has now written all clubs across the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and steps two to four of the pyramid to remind them it can "pursue formal disciplinary action against any club whose supporters engage in discriminatory behaviour", which now includes this chant.

In January 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) classed the chant as a homophobic slur and said fans singing it during matches were committing a hate crime.

Those found to have used the words could face prosecution.

The FA said this "important step" in now being able to charge clubs, follows the recent successful prosecution of a fan for homophobic abuse, specifically referring to this chant.

It added: "These rules apply to the conduct of supporters at both home and away fixtures, and clubs at all levels of English football have a responsibility to ensure their spectators behave appropriately when attending matches.

"The FA takes all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and would encourage anybody who has been subject to, or a witness of incidents of discrimination, to report it to the FA, the club or the relevant authorities so it can be investigated thoroughly.

"Together English football can drive meaningful and positive change so that stadiums can be a safe and enjoyable environment for all."

Chelsea Pride, the club's official LGBTQ+ fan group, said it welcomes the FA's decision to "take action" against the homophobic chant.

The group added: "It's also vitally important that clubs now stand up for the LGBTQ+ community that plays such an important role within football."

The FA is investigating the alleged homophobic chanting by Manchester City fans during Sunday's FA Cup win over Chelsea and said it will speak with Manchester United over alleged similar chants against Everton.

City said the club "strongly condemns the behaviour of a minority of fans" and that they will work with the CPS, while United said the abuse "has no place in football".

Nottingham Forest said they will investigate alleged homophobic chanting heard during the 1-1 league draw with Chelsea at the City Ground on 1 January.