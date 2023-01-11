Close menu

Alex Moreno: Aston Villa complete £13.2m deal for Real Betis left-back

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Alex Moreno
Alex Moreno is Unai Emery's first signing at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have signed Spanish left-back Alex Moreno for £13.2m from Real Betis.

The 29-year-old defender is Villa boss Unai Emery's first signing for the club.

Moreno, who was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer, has played in all but one of Betis' La Liga matches so far this season.

"Alex is a good player that can help our squad," Villa boss Emery told the club's website.

"He has been one of the top left-backs in La Liga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here."

Moreno joined Betis in August 2019 and made 122 appearances, and helped the club win the Copa Del Rey last season.

He will provide competition for Lucas Digne, who was brought to Villa from Everton by former manager Steven Gerrard in a £25m deal 12 months ago.

Villa are currently 11th in the Premier League and were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend by League Two Stevenage.

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by torko 33, today at 18:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 18:10

    UE can't rate Lucas Digne that much......

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:08

    It would be better to merge them and Birmingham together to save money in my opinion especially considering both are nothing clubs who haven't won a major trophy since the 80s

    • Reply posted by Work in progress, today at 18:14

      Work in progress replied:
      moron

  • Comment posted by jay, today at 18:05

    Should have never sacked Gerrard !

    • Reply posted by balloons94, today at 18:07

      balloons94 replied:
      Should never had given him the job in the first place

  • Comment posted by MB, today at 18:05

    Haven't heard of him. Not sure why they've bought him though ? What happened to augustinson? Time will tell on whether he'll be a good signing. Fair play to villa for doing their business quietly.

  • Comment posted by graham radford, today at 17:59

    A squad member, too many people rate a player on how much he costs hoping he is better than that. Feelings will go so proven goal scorer required to link in with Watkins. Interesting to see if the youngsters get a go.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:59

    I hear his brother Rodrigo is a quality player who plays for Leeds and cousin Gerard has done wonders in Spain

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:58

    Villa need to get rid of the following from the wage bill ASAP:

    Robin Olsen
    Leander Dendoncker
    Marvelous Nakamba
    Morgan Sanson
    Frédéric Guilbert

    I'm sorry but they are just not good enough and not Premier League standard.

    • Reply posted by Darren62, today at 18:07

      Darren62 replied:
      I couldn't believe it when you had Dendonkey off us mate...we had your pants down on that one for sure ;)

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:52

    Welcome Alex Moreno!

    Villa need to concentrate on getting rid of some of the and dead wood in the squad, the Cup matches have proved how poor the squad is and the lack of strength in depth.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:49

    Nice of the BBC to remind us again of the bottom line lol:

    "knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend by League Two Stevenage".

    Why not mention of the "carabao cup" too?
    adding insult to injury!

    • Reply posted by Darren62, today at 18:08

      Darren62 replied:
      I'd take that line for us mate..rather be knocked out of all cups and be 11th than in the bottom 3 ;)

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:48

    Great signing by Villa. He was a quality left back at Liverpool and did that funny goal celebration with Daniel Sturridge that everyone remembers

    • Reply posted by MB, today at 18:06

      MB replied:
      Aren't you thinking of Alberto moreno? Pretty sure he hasn't played for Liverpool like.

  • Comment posted by Godfodder, today at 17:48

    A signing that will strike fear into every right winger in the Premier League, and that will carry Villa into the Champions League by the end of the weekend...

    • Reply posted by The King of Birmingham, today at 18:02

      The King of Birmingham replied:
      I think you’re being very optimistic there.

  • Comment posted by Rt, today at 17:46

    Let's hope this is just the start. Not a priority for me but at least we have cover now. A centre-half and a proven striker please

  • Comment posted by Northern Living Is More Fuel Needy - Bar None, today at 17:45

    All the best Alex.

    Centre back cover would instill more Confidence also?

    Pressure creates it's own insecurities if quality Back up is short in supply?

    Their are Two chairmen after all

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 17:41

    He is the best player ever and will certainly win Player of the World next year. Greatest signing in history.

    • Reply posted by The King of Birmingham, today at 18:03

      The King of Birmingham replied:
      Maybe the year after?

  • Comment posted by None Set, today at 17:36

    Villa splashing tbe cash already, first it was Jordan Nobbs then Lucy Staniforth and now Alex Moreno.

    I hear they are signing Harry Maguire as well.

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 18:00

      pete replied:
      you sound like a moany blues fan

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 17:35

    all the best...

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 17:29

    Good. We need to add more pace to the team, this is a start. Highly rated in Spain but haven't seen him play so will reserve judgement until he's had time to settle in a Villa shirt. Our last left back from Spain Antonio Luna was a real shocker, he can't possibly be as bad as that!

    • Reply posted by Plymouth Reds LFC, today at 17:39

      Plymouth Reds LFC replied:
      So highly rated he signed for Villa

  • Comment posted by Phil Smith, today at 17:28

    £13.2 for a 29 yr old left back the PL spending is getting more and more crazy wonder what his weekly wage is £40k +

    • Reply posted by chebloke, today at 17:31

      chebloke replied:
      Absolute peanuts in top level football-what decade are you living in?

  • Comment posted by Aston Martin, today at 17:25

    Great first signing for Unai's revolution! Adds squad depth

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 17:34

      Tony replied:
      Not sure how you judge this as a great signing? Not young, Never played for a top club, wasn't even a regular over 4 years for Real Betis, never had an international cap.

