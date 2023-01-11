Last updated on .From the section QPR

Five years ago Jamal Lowe was playing non-league football for Hemel Hempstead Town FC

Queens Park Rangers have signed Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has made four appearances for the Cherries this season, two in the Premier League and two in the EFL Cup, and scored one goal.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch," he told the club website. external-link

"For me, this is about getting out and playing good football, not only to show what I can do but adding to the team."

Lowe, who helped Bournemouth gain promotion to the Premier League by scoring seven goals last season, began his career at QPR's academy.

"I was here when I was 14 but it didn't transpire too well because Raheem Sterling was playing in a similar position and younger than me," he added.

"That closed my pathway here [at QPR] but hopefully we've gone full circle now and we can do something special."

Lowe has steadily moved through the footballing ranks since he made his senior debut in non-league football in 2012.

His career took off after signing with Portsmouth in 2017 where he spent two seasons playing in League One and League Two.

He then moved on to Championship sides Swansea and Wigan before arriving at Bournemouth.

"Sometimes I think about what I was doing a few years ago and what I am doing now, I am just blessed to do the thing I love and am grateful for every opportunity," said Lowe.

"It makes me more grateful and more appreciative of the small things.

"I try to attack each day with all I can."

QPR are 12th in the Championship table and travel to 13th placed Reading on Saturday.