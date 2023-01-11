Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton boss Frank Lampard is under pressure with his side in the Premier League relegation zone and out of both cup competitions

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says he has faith in manager Frank Lampard and the club's directors amid unrest among some supporters.

The Everton Fans' Forum wrote an open letter to Moshiri on Friday asking for changes at the club, who are in the Premier League relegation zone.

Some fans are planning a sit-in protest after Saturday's home match against fellow strugglers Southampton.

In response to the letter, Moshiri says he is "confident" in his staff.

"I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our director of football [Kevin Thelwell] and our board of directors," wrote Moshiri.

"That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building [Everton's head office] - and of the plan that is in place.

"I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve."

Everton are in 18th place after losing four of their last six league games under Lampard, who was appointed in January 2022. They have also been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions.

Moshiri added: "The focus of myself, the club and the fans is aligned - a better Everton - and I am confident we can move forward in a constructive and positive manner.

"I welcome the plans for the Fan Advisory Board to host a series of sessions with fans to gather feedback, thoughts and concerns - of which the Forum is a part."