Carlos Alcaraz scored 13 goals in 83 appearances for Racing Club

Southampton have completed the transfer of midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Argentine side Racing Club.

The 20-year-old Argentine has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Racing said Saints have paid £13.65m euros (£12m) for Alcaraz, who is known as 'Charly', and that there is a 15% sell-on fee in the deal.

"Charly's arrival is another major addition for us," said Southampton manager Nathan Jones, whose side are bottom of the Premier League.

"There has been a lot of interest around Europe, so it's great to get him in and also to have done it quite early in the month."

Alcaraz is Southampton's second signing of the January transfer window after they completed a deal for Croatia winger Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb last week.

Saints are on a run of six league defeats in a row and face fellow strugglers Everton on Saturday.

Jones added: "He will give us a really exciting option and add a bit more creativity into the side, which is something that will be a real benefit to us.

"I know how determined he is to get started and to help us, so we're looking forward to getting to work with him and we'll also make sure he has all the support needed to get settled in here."

Alcaraz scored 13 goals in 83 appearances for Racing Club, having made his debut aged 17.

He said he was "very happy" to join Southampton and that he wanted to take on a "new challenge for me and for my career".

He added: "I can't wait to get started training and playing, and I'm ready to give 100% for this club, for this shirt.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all my team-mates, and I'm ready to give it my all."