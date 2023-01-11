Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Davidson scored two goals and made two as Glasgow City moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a 4-0 win away to Spartans.

The Scotland winger slotted City ahead after 27 minutes in the rearranged game in Edinburgh before her cross was deflected in off a Spartans defender immediately after the break.

Davidson scored her second from the spot after being brought down before cutting the ball back for defender Megan Foley to fire in the fourth.

Reigning champions Rangers, who sit second top, have still to rearrange their game at home to Aberdeen, while Celtic, now six points behind in third, host Motherwell next week.

Before then, City visit Dundee United, Rangers travel to take on fourth-top Heart of Midlothian, while Celtic are away to Glasgow Women on Sunday.