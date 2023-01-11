Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 0.
Lionel Messi scored in his first game for Paris St-Germain since winning the World Cup with Argentina as the Ligue 1 leaders won at home against Angers.
Messi, 35, had an extended break after netting seven times during the World Cup, which Argentina won by beating France on penalties in the final.
Hugo Ekitike hit an early opener before Messi doubled PSG's advantage.
He finished off from Nordi Mukiele's pass with the goal given following a video assistant referee check.
Neymar thought he has added a third goal late on but it was ruled out for offside.
PSG are six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after second-placed Lens could only draw 2-2 at Strasbourg.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4Ramos
- 5Marquinhos
- 15Danilo
- 26Mukiele
- 8RuizSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 79'minutes
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forBitshiabuat 86'minutes
- 14Bernat
- 30Messi
- 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forSolerat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 28Soler
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 36Kari
- 37Housni
Angers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bernardoni
- 25Bamba
- 22Hountondji
- 5BlazicBooked at 89mins
- 3Doumbia
- 2MendySubstituted forTaibiat 80'minutes
- 6Bentaleb
- 15CapelleBooked at 53minsSubstituted forEl Melaliat 62'minutes
- 23HunouSubstituted forSalamaat 62'minutes
- 10AbdelliSubstituted forBoufalat 62'minutes
- 19SimaSubstituted forThioubat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Boufal
- 11Salama
- 24Négoce
- 26Taibi
- 28El Melali
- 29Camara
- 37Raolisoa
- 40Borne
- 92Thioub
- Referee:
- Eric Wattellier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 0.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Abdoulaye Bamba.
Booking
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Abdoulaye Bamba (Angers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Farid El Melali (Angers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Paul Bernardoni.
Post update
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Miha Blazic (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Miha Blazic (Angers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sada Thioub (Angers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. El Chadaille Bitshiabu replaces Vitinha.
Post update
Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Angers).
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Miha Blazic.