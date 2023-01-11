Close menu
French Ligue 1
NiceNice6MontpellierMontpellier1

Nice 6-1 Montpellier: Ross Barkley and Nicolas Pepe both score twice in big win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ross Barkley
Ross Barkley has scored three goals for Nice in his past two Ligue 1 matches after also scoring in the 2-1 loss to Rennes on 2 January

England midfielder Ross Barkey scored twice with on-loan Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe also getting two goals as Nice thrashed Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Pepe got the first in the 15th minute and Kephren Thuram-Ulien made it 2-0.

Wales international Aaron Ramsey set up Pepe for the third and Andy Delort added a fourth before Teji Savanier pulled one back for the visitors.

But Barkley, on as a 67th-minute substitute, scored twice in the last eight minutes as Nice won 6-1.

Barkley, 29, has played 33 times for England but left Chelsea in August before signing for Nice on a free transfer a few days later.

It was Nice's first match since they lost 1-0 on Sunday to third-tier side Le Puy Foot 43 in the last 64 of the French Cup.

That result cost manager Lucien Favre his job with reserve team boss Didier Digard taking charge of Nice's game against Montpellier.

Nice's squad also includes ex-Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and defenders Joe Bryan and Mads Bech Sorensen, on loan from Fulham and Brentford respectively, with the side 10th out of 20 teams in France's top flight.

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 23Lotomba
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26Bard
  • 28BoudaouiSubstituted forLeminaat 43'minutes
  • 16RamseySubstituted forBarkleyat 67'minutes
  • 29PépéBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBouananiat 67'minutes
  • 19ThuramSubstituted forRosarioat 78'minutes
  • 10DiopSubstituted forDelortat 67'minutes
  • 24Laborde

Substitutes

  • 7Delort
  • 8Rosario
  • 11Barkley
  • 14Brahimi
  • 21Beka Beka
  • 33Mendy
  • 35Bouanani
  • 77Boulhendi
  • 99Lemina

Montpellier

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Omlin
  • 77Sacko
  • 6Jullien
  • 14EstèveSubstituted forSakhoat 74'minutes
  • 27Maouassa
  • 12Ferri
  • 18LeroySubstituted forKhazriat 61'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 28MakouanaSubstituted forNordinat 45'minutes
  • 11Savanier
  • 10MavididiSubstituted forGermainat 61'minutes
  • 21Wahi

Substitutes

  • 7Nordin
  • 9Germain
  • 13Chotard
  • 22Fayad
  • 29Tchato Mbiayi
  • 31Cozza
  • 75Sakho
  • 90Kamara
  • 99Khazri
Referee:
Bastien Dechepy

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamMontpellier
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nice 6, Montpellier 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nice 6, Montpellier 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mario Lemina (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.

  4. Post update

    Melvin Bard (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Valère Germain (Montpellier).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Rosario (Nice).

  7. Post update

    Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Delort with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Andy Delort (Nice).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Nice 6, Montpellier 1. Ross Barkley (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Delort with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mario Lemina (Nice).

  13. Post update

    Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Nice 5, Montpellier 1. Ross Barkley (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Badredine Bouanani.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Melvin Bard (Nice).

  16. Post update

    Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Nice 4, Montpellier 1. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Badredine Bouanani (Nice).

  19. Post update

    Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Pablo Rosario replaces Khéphren Thuram.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 11th January 2023

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG18152148133547
2Lens18125131131841
3Marseille18123336152139
4Rennes18104435201534
5Monaco18104435251034
6Lorient189543026432
7Lille189453024631
8Lyon187472721625
9Clermont187472226-425
10Nice186662220224
11Reims185942123-224
12Toulouse186482833-522
13Troyes184682935-618
14Nantes183961824-618
15Montpellier1852112837-917
16Ajaccio1843111527-1215
17Brest1835101833-1514
18Auxerre1834111640-2413
19Strasbourg181982233-1112
20Angers1822141639-238
View full French Ligue 1 table

