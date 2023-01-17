Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kevin Nisbet has scored seven goals in six games

Hibernian and Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet is back on Celtic's radar as the Glasgow club prepare to lose Giorgos Giakoumakis. (Sun) external-link

Giakoumakis' agent is expected in Glasgow to finalise the Greek's exit to Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan. (Sun) external-link

American club Atlanta United will need to match Urawa Red Diamonds' financial package if they are to sign Giakoumakis, 28. (Record) external-link

Rangers are keen on Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker, according to reports in Wales. (Express) external-link

Whittaker, 22, is interested in a move to Ibrox. (Record) external-link

But Rangers have had a £900,000 offer for the player turned down, with the Welsh club holding out for £2m. (Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are prepared to wait until late in the transfer window to bring Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle from Sheffield Wednesday while Hearts would consider a permanent deal for on-loan Wigan forward Stephen Humphrys, but wages may prove prohibitive. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez has travelled to the United States as he awaits a deal to be struck with prospective new club Columbus Crew and the Dons. (Express) external-link

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen to bounce back from their Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Roos believes the midweek meeting with Heart of Midlothian is "massive" as both clubs compete for third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

The Dons are sweating over the fitness of Luis Lopes for Wednesday's game in Edinburgh. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Aberdeen's ticket allocation for Monday's Scottish Cup tie away to Darvel has been reduced. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United have been boosted by the news forward Tony Watt should be available for Wednesday's match with Livingston. (Courier - subscription required) external-link