Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Daniel Dodds played the final game of his loan spell at Darlington on Boxing Day

Hartlepool United have signed full-back Daniel Dodds from Middlesbrough on a permanent transfer.

Dodds did not make a senior appearance for Boro but played for their under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

The 21-year-old was on loan at National League North club Darlington earlier this season.

"I've seen him four or five times live and he's got good dynamics. He's got a hunger and desire to improve," said Pools boss Keith Curle.

Details about Dodds' contract and whether any fee was involved in the deal have not been disclosed.

He is Hartlepool's third signing of the January transfer window, following Matty Dolan and Peter Hartley.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.