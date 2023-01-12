Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Anthony Knockaert spent the first part of the season with Greek side Volos

Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert has joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the Championship season.

The Frenchman, 31, had been playing in Greece with Volos, where he scored one goal in 11 games on loan this term.

Knockaert has been part of Championship promotion seasons with Leicester, Brighton and Fulham, and has scored 78 goals in 451 career club appearances.

"This is the type of signing that shows our ambition and commitment," boss Mark Fotheringham said.

"We're delighted to have a player of Anthony's calibre join the group, and I'm really looking forward to working with him between now and the end of the season.

"He has been a pleasure to deal with to date, and has shown a real desire to buy in to what we're trying to achieve as a team which is a real positive."

Knockaert also has second-tier experience at Nottingham Forest, and has played with Guingamp in his native France and Standard Liege in Belgium.

His form at Leicester earned him the Championship player of the year award in 2016-17.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.