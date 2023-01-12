Last updated on .From the section Preston

Liam Delap scored three times from 15 starts and eight substitute appearances for Stoke this season

Preston North End have signed striker Liam Delap on loan from Premier League side Manchester City for the remainder of the Championship season.

It comes after the 19-year-old was recalled from a similar spell at Stoke in the first half of the season, where he scored three goals in 23 games.

Delap has one goal in six games for Manchester City, who he joined from Derby as a youth player back in 2019.

"The manager wants goals, that's what he's said to me," Delap said. external-link

"I trust myself in front of goal. I trust myself to get in the right positions so if I get the opportunity then hopefully I can bring that."

Delap's departure comes after his father - former Stoke midfielder Rory Delap - left his role as first-team coach with the Potters on Monday.

North End are among the lowest scorers in the Championship with just 24 goals so far this season, prompting boss Ryan Lowe - himself a former striker - to strengthen in that department.

Danish striker Emil Riis was injured against Stoke City after colliding with a perimeter advertising board and could be out for some time.

"He's a good lad, a good footballer and a goalscorer," Lowe said.

"He just needs an opportunity to score goals and hopefully we can give him that.

"Obviously we're going to be without Emil for a long period now too, so we felt we needed to bring an extra body into the building to continue the form we've had."

