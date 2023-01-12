Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

The alleged chants were reported to have come from the Warwick Road End of Brunton Park

Carlisle United have condemned alleged racist chanting at their home game with Bradford City on 26 December, following complaints during and after the match.

Stewards attended the Warwick Road End after a report from a home fan to police and the club at the time.

Further complaints were made by both home and away supporters following the game, which Carlisle won 1-0.

The Football Association recently wrote to clubs external-link to remind them disciplinary action can be taken for such chants.

"On behalf of the club, I am sorry that this incident took place," chief executive Nigel Clibbens told the club website. external-link

"We abhor this behaviour and maintain a zero-tolerance approach. On the day, neither the police nor the stewards saw or could identify those who were chanting, so no action could be taken at that point.

"We take these matters very seriously and have been working with the police as we do all we can to find those responsible and, if identified, strong sanctions will be issued.

"For the tiny minority who behave in an offensive, anti-social or unacceptable manner the message is clear - you will be dealt with through a combination of police action and club bans."

Carlisle have spoken to the English Football League about the incident as part of their usual post-match liaison.