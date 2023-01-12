Last updated on .From the section Preston

Emil Riis damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in an unfortunate collision with advertising boards

Danish striker Emil Riis will be out for an extended period with an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up in Preston North End's win at Stoke City, boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed.

The 24-year-old was sent to a specialist after he collided with an advertising hoarding to discover the full extent of the injury.

Riis has five goals in 26 games this season for the Lilywhites.

"We're going to lose him for a long while," Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Lowe has signed Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City and Everton striker Tom Cannon on a similar basis to cover the absence.

North End have only scored 24 goals this season, the joint-second fewest in the Championship.