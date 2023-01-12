Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Craig Eastmond has made more than 250 appearances for Sutton United since joining in 2015

Sutton United captain Craig Eastmond is one of five players to have extended their contracts at the League Two club until the summer of 2024.

Former Arsenal and Colchester midfielder Eastmond, 32, has been with Sutton since September 2015.

He has been part of the side as they have risen from National League South to the English Football League.

Defenders Ben Goodliffe, Louis John, Joe Kizzi and Rob Milsom have also agreed new deals with the club.

''To have the back four that has done so well for us over the past two seasons extend their contracts is brilliant news for the club," manager Matt Gray told the club website.

"Craig has been outstanding as a captain and a leader during my time at Sutton United and I'm sure has many more years to come pulling on the amber shirt."