Mateusz Klich joined Leeds in 2017

Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United.

The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year.

Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times.

"Mateusz is a first-rate midfielder who will add top-level experience to our roster," Rooney said. "I've been watching him since he helped lead Leeds to promotion to the Premier League.

"His vision, range of passing, and scoring ability will be a huge asset for us this season."

Klich received a guard of honour from team-mates wearing T-shirts bearing his image after his final game for the club, a 2-2 draw with West Ham last week.

In a statement external-link after the match, Klich said: "I wish I could stay, but I have never enjoyed being on the bench and I want to play as much as I can in the coming years and that is why I am closing this chapter. But I will never forget my time in Yorkshire."

The MLS 2023 season begins on the weekend of 25/25 February.