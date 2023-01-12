Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Thirteen of Northern Ireland's 23-player squad for the Euros played their football in the Women's Premiership

Four clubs in the Women's Premiership have netted a combined 130,000 euros (£115,000) from Uefa as a result of Northern Ireland's participation at Euro 2022 last summer.

Cliftonville, Glentoran, Crusaders and Linfield all received money for each player taking part in the tournament.

Each club was guaranteed a payment of 10,000 euros (£8,000) per player.

The governing body said it is a symbol of its "commitment to the development of all facets of women's football".

Northern Ireland, playing in their first major tournament, were knocked out in the group stage in last year's competition after failing to win any of their three fixtures.

Women's Premiership champions Cliftonville received the highest payment of 60,000 euros (£53,000) with Abbie Magee, Caitlin McGuinness, Kelsie Burrows, Kirsty McGuinness, Louise McDaniel and Marissa Callaghan all included in Kenny Shiels' squad.

Runners-up Glentoran, who won the County Antrim Cup and Irish Cup last season, have collected 40,000 euros (£35,000) due to Chloe McCarron, Joely Andrews, Lauren Wade, who has since departed for WSL side Reading, and Nadene Caldwell taking part in the tournament with Northern Ireland in England.

Crusaders were paid 20,000 euros (£17,000) for the participation of Emily Wilson and Julie Nelson, who famously scored Northern Ireland's first goal at a major tournament with her header against Norway in the opening group defeat.

Linfield also benefited with a minimum payment of 10,000 euros. Their sole representative in the tournament was defender Ashley Hutton, who retired from international duty after winning her 115th and final cap in Northern Ireland's final group game, a 5-0 loss against eventual champions England.

The amount paid to clubs was calculated based on the number of days a player was released for the Euros, including 10 days of preparation before the tournament, the total number of days a player participated in the tournament and an additional travel day.