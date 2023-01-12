Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Demi Vance joined Leicester City in September

Northern Ireland defender Demi Vance has left Women's Super League side Leicester City by mutual consent.

The left-back joined the Foxes in September after a successful spell at Scottish Premiership side Rangers, where she won a league title.

Vance, 31, made five appearances for the WSL strugglers, but has decided to depart after four months.

Leicester are sitting bottom of the table and are without a win in their nine league games.

In a brief statement, Leicester said: "We would like to thank Demi for her contribution and wish her well in the next phase of her career."

Vance, who featured in all three of Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 group stage matches, also had spells with Glentoran and Australian outfit Northern Redbacks earlier in her career.