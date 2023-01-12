Darren Ferguson's Peterborough are level on points with Monday's opponents Port Vale

Darren Ferguson wants to "hit the ground running" in his fourth spell as Peterborough United boss.

Ferguson took over on 4 January and will have had almost two weeks to get his ideas across when they take on Port Vale in League One on Monday.

He had guided Posh to four promotions in the past, but they have five points to make up on the play-off places.

"When you get to 22 games left, you have to build momentum," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We haven't got time to wait."

It is only 11 months since Ferguson ended his third stint in charge by resigning, so he is familiar with a number of members of the current squad.

"It's unusual to come in at this time of the season and have so many days to work with the players, so I'm quite fortunate on that," the 50-year-old said.

"For me, knowing the players and their personalities, their strengths and weaknesses, helps.

"But also for the players to know how I work and what I'm after will help them - but also for the other players that I haven't worked with, that information will be passed on.

"We have to hit the ground running. We have to go there [to Port Vale] and try to get a win. If we do that, it will breed confidence, especially for the away form, which has been so poor - but also for the next game coming up after that."

Peterborough have signed goalkeeper Will Norris on loan from Burnley, but Ferguson says he has never been a fan of the January transfer window.

There has been speculation that striker Jack Marriott, who has not scored in the league since early September, could be leaving the club this month.

"I've had a good conversation with Jack. Obviously he was on his way out, and I've told him I am going to assess the squad," Ferguson added.

"He understands that and has trained very well. It doesn't have to be the case that if you're not in the first 11, you have to leave the club - it's a squad game.

"I've not been told to get rid of anyone, that's not the case. I just need to make sure I manage the squad."