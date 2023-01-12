Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Lucas Moura joined Tottenham in January 2018

Tottenham have decided not to extend Brazilian forward Lucas Moura's contract.

Moura signed a five-year deal when he joined Spurs from Paris St-Germain for £23m in 2018 and now looks set to leave north London this summer.

The 30-year-old has suffered with injury this season and has struggled for game time since regaining fitness.

His playing time has been limited by the form of Dejan Kulusveski and summer signing Richarlison.

Moura has played 213 times and scored 38 goals during his time at Tottenham.

He is best remembered for his dramatic hat-trick in the Champions League in 2019 against Ajax as the London club reached the final.

Tottenham take on north London rivals Arsenal, who are top of the Premier League, on Sunday hoping to keep in the chase for Champions League qualification.