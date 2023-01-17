Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium was visited by an FA referee who deemed the pitch unplayable

Accrington Stanley's FA Cup third-round replay with Boreham Wood has been postponed after an inspection deemed the surface "unplayable".

The pitch was reviewed by a Football Association-appointed referee, following recent freezing weather conditions at the Wham Stadium.

National League side Boreham Wood earned a replay with their League One opponents after a 1-1 home draw.

Both clubs will announce a rearranged date in due course.

The winners will be at home to Cardiff City or Leeds United in round four.