Oli Hawkins scored 13 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions for Mansfield

Gillingham have signed striker Oli Hawkins from fellow League Two club Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old becomes Gillingham's third January signing.

Hawkins has scored five goals in 26 appearances for the Stags this season, having been predominantly used as a centre-back by boss Nigel Clough.

He joined Mansfield on a two-year deal in June 2021 after spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town.

Gillingham are bottom of League Two and six points from safety.

