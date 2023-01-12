Last updated on .From the section Charlton

The majority of Macauley Bonne's 44 appearances for QPR came as a substitute

League One side Charlton Athletic have re-signed striker Macauley Bonne on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwe international was a free agent after his contract at Queens Park Rangers was terminated by mutual consent earlier this month.

Bonne featured nine times for the R's this season, having spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Ipswich.

He previously played for the Addicks between August 2019 and September 2020, scoring 11 goals in 40 appearances.

He then moved to QPR and netted three goals in 44 outings in all competitions for the Championship outfit.

"This club changed my life. I came from playing non-league to the Championship," he told the Charlton website. external-link

"I am back here now to pick up from where I left off - scoring goals, making people and myself happy in football and that is very important."

