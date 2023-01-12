Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Amadou Bakayoko has scored 47 goals in his 248 games in the EFL

Forest Green Rovers have completed the signing of Bolton striker Amadou Bakayoko for an undisclosed fee.

The Sierra Leone international, 27, is Forest Green's sixth signing in the January transfer window.

After helping Coventry to the League One title in 2020, he joined Bolton and scored 16 goals in 57 games.

"I will bring lots of energy and attack any balls that come into the box. I can't wait for the second half of the season," Bakayoko said.

Bakayoko made his league debut with Walsall in 2014 before going on loan to Southport, Telford and Worcester City.

