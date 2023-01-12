Arsenal charged over player behaviour against Oxford

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal players with referee David Coote during the FA Cup win against Oxford United

Arsenal have been charged with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during the 3-0 FA Cup win at Oxford.

The charge relates to an incident in the 34th minute of the victory in round three against the League One side.

Some Arsenal players surrounded referee David Coote after they were denied a penalty for a handball against United's Elliott Moore.

The Gunners have until Monday, 16 January to respond.

"Arsenal FC has been charged with breaching FA Rule E20.1 during its tie against Oxford United FC in the FA Cup," said an FA statement. external-link