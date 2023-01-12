Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Leo Hjelde joined Leeds from Celtic in August 2021

Rotherham United have signed Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has made five appearances for the Whites.

Hjelde, who is the son of former Nottingham Forest defender Jon Olav, is a Norway Under-21 international.

"He fits the bill in terms of the balance we're after and he'll add a bit of freshness and positive mindset to the group," Millers boss Matt Taylor told BBC Radio Sheffield. external-link

