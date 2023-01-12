Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ched Evans has scored 13 goals in 64 league appearances for Preston since joining from Fleetwood in January 2021

Preston striker Ched Evans has extended his contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 34-year-old former Wales international has scored six goals in his past seven appearances.

"I think the next 18 months at Preston could be really positive," he told the club website. external-link

"If you look at where we are in the league as well, it looks like there could be big, exciting times ahead for Preston."

The Lilywhites are 10th in the Championship, two points outside the play-offs going into Saturday's game against Norwich.