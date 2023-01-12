Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart says he rates Antonio Colak as a better striker than Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos.

Aberdeen take on Rangers in Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Colak has scored 14 goals for Rangers this season while Morelos has five and Stewart, 31, says his experience of playing against both is the Croat is a bigger threat.

"For me, they're two completely different strikers," he said.

"I do rate one better than the other."

Asked if he could confirm which one, Stewart said: "Colak is a better striker than Morelos in my opinion. Just the all-round game, I've played against both and I can give my opinion on it.

"I'll watch both of their clips and know what kind of game to put up against them."

Rangers have defeated Aberdeen in both previous meetings this season, a 4-1 win at Ibrox in October and a 3-2 victory at Pittodrie last month, when two goals in stoppage time from Scott Arfield left the home side stunned.

Stewart says that result was "devastating", and Aberdeen need to learn lessons from that late collapse for Sunday's semi-final.

"It's important to not strike fear into ourselves," the Englishman said. "It seems from what I've learned from coming up here that a lot of teams fear Celtic and Rangers.

"They are very good teams but at the same time it's 11 men on the pitch and it's whoever performs best on the day.

"The last time we thought we played very well. We were leading for a large period of the game and lost through our lapses in concentration.

"It was our own errors we conceded goals from. So as long as we can learn from that, I think we'll be fine."