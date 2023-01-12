Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Mark Helm moved to Burnley from Manchester United in the summer of 2021

Burton Albion have signed midfielder Mark Helm from Championship club Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who came through Manchester United's youth ranks, failed to make a first-team appearance during his 18 months with the Clarets.

Burton boss Dino Maamria said he had been impressed by Helm while watching him with Burnley's under-23 side.

"He will play now for sure and help us pick up points, but he's also a long-term project for us," Maamria said.

Maamria also dismissed reports that Wigan Athletic had met a release clause to sign Victor Adeboyejo, but confirmed a clause in the forward's contract does exist.

The 25-year-old former Barnsley striker has scored 13 goals in 33 games since joining the Brewers as a free agent in the summer.

"I've told him he should stay until the end of the season because I am certain he will score over 20 goals," Maamria told BBC Radio Derby.

"When he does score that many, in the summer, the world is his oyster.

"If someone triggers a release clause overnight, then it is obviously out of our hands. We can't control that, Victor is a top lad and if he goes, he will do so with my blessing.

"If he stays, it's brilliant for me and for all of us."

