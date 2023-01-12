Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Jake Eastwood has previously had spells on loan with Chesterfield, Scunthorpe United, Kilmarnock, Grimsby Town, Portsmouth, Rochdale and Ross County

Rochdale have signed goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on loan from Championship side Sheffield United until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old rejoins for a second loan spell with Dale having made two appearances for the club last season.

Eastwood spent the first half of this season with Scottish Premiership side Ross County, making two appearances.

"I'm happy to be here and be back after a short period at the end of last season," Eastwood said.

"It was nice to get those games in at the end of last season, because [coming back] I know half of the people here already.

"I need to play games - I had a tough period up in Scotland the first part of this season, so to get as many games as I can in will be important for me."

