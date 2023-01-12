Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sabrina D'Angelo has 24 caps for Canada

Arsenal have completed the signing of Canada goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old joins the Women's Super League side after four years with Swedish club Vittsjo GIK in the Damallsvenskan.

D'Angelo made 70 appearances for Vittsjo and has 24 caps for Canada after making her debut in 2016.

"It feels amazing - it's an honour to be here and I'm so excited to get started with the team," said D'Angelo.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Arsenal Women and I want to help the team to win trophies and achieve success for our wonderful supporters."

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "We're delighted to have signed Sabrina. She is a top goalkeeper with plenty of experience in both Europe and North America and we're confident that she will be a strong addition to our squad."