Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Georginio Rutter is a France Under-21 international

Leeds United have completed the signing of Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee.

The 20-year-old Frenchman moves to Elland Road on a five-and-a-half year deal for a fee rising to 40m euros (£36m).

Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club, after joining from Rennes in 2021.

He becomes Leeds' second signing of the window after RB Salzburg captain Max Wober arrived for around £10m.

Rutter is ineligible to play in Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay with Cardiff but could make his Premier League debut against Brentford on 22 January.

His arrival at Elland Road will boost attacking options for Jesse Marsch's side, who have been held back by injuries to England forward Patrick Bamford.

Rutter made his France Under-21s debut in March 2022 and has played alongside Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his national side.