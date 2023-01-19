Last updated on .From the section Championship

Daniel Jebbison scored on his first start since 1 August as Sheffield United made it four consecutive home wins with victory over Hull City

Second-placed Sheffield United maintained the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley by beating Hull City in a hard-fought contest at Bramall Lane.

Daniel Jebbison's first goal of the season proved decisive, pouncing on Iliman Ndiaye's pass after a menacing left-wing run by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Promotion-chasing United's dazzling form has now produced seven wins during an eight-game unbeaten league run.

Hull substitute Benjamin Tetteh saw red as his side chased a late reply.

Visiting goalkeeper Matt Ingram thwarted Jayden Bogle twice and the lively Sander Berge, although Hull occasionally threatened to preserve their own sequence of six games without defeat in the Championship.

The dangerous Oscar Estupinan went closest when goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and defender John Egan intervened alertly either side of half-time to prevent the Colombia international from seizing on scoring opportunities at close range.

An entertaining first half gave way to a considerably less eventful spectacle after the break as the hosts held Liam Rosenior's side at arm's length to see out a fourth successive home win.

On-loan Brighton striker Aaron Connolly toiled on his full debut for a Tigers side suffering from a lack of cutting edge, sending in a solitary shot on target despite pressing in the closing stages.

Hull's hopes sank further when striker Tetteh was sent off for headbutting Oli McBurnie in the 84th minute, having been brought on 22 minutes earlier.

The win keeps United 14 points clear of third-placed Watford and five behind Burnley, who scored two late goals to secure a comeback victory at home to West Brom on Friday.

Hull remain eight points from both the relegation zone and the play-off places after suffering their first Championship defeat since 12 November.

