Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Goal! Burnley 2, West Bromwich Albion 1. Scott Twine (Burnley) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-3-3
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 36Beyer
- 3Taylor
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 26BastienSubstituted forManuelat 63'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 23TellaSubstituted forTwineat 83'minutes
- 10BarnesSubstituted forRodríguezat 63'minutes
- 19Zaroury
Substitutes
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 22da Silva
- 27Churlinov
- 28Al Dakhil
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Palmer
- 2FurlongBooked at 42mins
- 4O'Shea
- 15Pieters
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 11DianganaSubstituted forReachat 83'minutes
- 17J Wallace
- 19SwiftSubstituted forRogicat 67'minutes
- 12Dike
Substitutes
- 1Button
- 6Ajayi
- 7Rogic
- 8Livermore
- 18Grant
- 20Reach
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home16
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Beyer.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach replaces Grady Diangana.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Scott Twine replaces Nathan Tella.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.
Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Rodríguez.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Grady Diangana.
Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Grady Diangana with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.
Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).
Post update
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).
Post update
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anass Zaroury with a through ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
