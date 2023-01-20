Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley2West BromWest Bromwich Albion1

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 36Beyer
  • 3Taylor
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 26BastienSubstituted forManuelat 63'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 23TellaSubstituted forTwineat 83'minutes
  • 10BarnesSubstituted forRodríguezat 63'minutes
  • 19Zaroury

Substitutes

  • 9Rodríguez
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 22da Silva
  • 27Churlinov
  • 28Al Dakhil

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2FurlongBooked at 42mins
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forReachat 83'minutes
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19SwiftSubstituted forRogicat 67'minutes
  • 12Dike

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Rogic
  • 8Livermore
  • 18Grant
  • 20Reach
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home16
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 2, West Bromwich Albion 1. Scott Twine (Burnley) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  2. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Beyer.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach replaces Grady Diangana.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Scott Twine replaces Nathan Tella.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Rodríguez.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Grady Diangana.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Grady Diangana with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  16. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  18. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anass Zaroury with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2712783328543
4Middlesbrough2712694233942
5Blackburn27140133034-442
6West Brom2811893830841
7Norwich27116103629739
8Millwall2611693227539
9Luton2610973329439
10Sunderland2710893932738
11Swansea2710893937238
12QPR27107103033-337
13Preston27107102430-637
14Reading27114123138-737
15Coventry269892727035
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2788113637-132
18Birmingham2788112933-432
19Rotherham2779113239-730
20Stoke2786132937-830
21Cardiff2778122130-929
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2767142747-2025
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport