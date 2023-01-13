Last updated on .From the section Championship

The match took place at Deepdale, with Huddersfield winning 2-1

Huddersfield Town have been fined £6,000 and Preston North End a total of £5,750 by the Football Association following a first-half scuffle in their Championship game last month.

Both teams were deemed to have breached FA rule E20.1, after a flare-up following a challenge by Town's David Kasumu on Preston's Ryan Ledson.

Kasumu was booked for his role in the incident, before a melee began.

The clubs admitted failure of their players to conduct themselves properly.

Huddersfield won the match on 26 December after a late comeback.