Huddersfield Town and Preston North End fined after Championship melee
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Huddersfield Town have been fined £6,000 and Preston North End a total of £5,750 by the Football Association following a first-half scuffle in their Championship game last month.
Both teams were deemed to have breached FA rule E20.1, after a flare-up following a challenge by Town's David Kasumu on Preston's Ryan Ledson.
Kasumu was booked for his role in the incident, before a melee began.
The clubs admitted failure of their players to conduct themselves properly.
Huddersfield won the match on 26 December after a late comeback.