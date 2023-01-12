Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Nohan Kenneh's latest two Hibs appearances have been as a substitute

Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh has joined Ross County on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old England youth international signed a three-year contract after leaving Leeds United in the summer.

Kenneh has since made 19 appearances, all but three of them starts, but has been on the bench for the last two.

County manager Malky Mackay said the Liberian-born player had been on their radar before his move to Easter Road.

"He has already shown this season he has the ability and appetite to cope with the demands of the Scottish Premiership, which is vitally important," he told his club website.

Kenneh becomes the sixth player to leave Easter Road since the January transfer window opened.

Steven Bradley has joined Livingston, fellow midfielder Joao Balde has signed for Arbroath, while defender Jack Brydon and goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, the latter on loan, have been recruited by new Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley.

Meanwhile, Hibs cut short striker Momodou Bojang's loan from Rainbow.

Lee Johnson and chief executive Ben Kensell have said their priority during this month is to reduce what the manager described as a "bloated" squad.

Johnson commended Kenneh for having already made "a considerable number of appearances" in his "breakthrough season".

"We believe this is the best move for him in the short and medium term to get starts and to continue his positive development," he told Hibs' website.

"I will personally keep a very close eye on his performance at Ross County and will continue to communicate with him regarding his personal development plan. We look forward to seeing how this loan spell has benefitted him when he comes back in the summer."