Joe White played 16 times for League Two side Hartlepool United last season

New loan signing Joe White will bring "star quality" to the Exeter City side, says manager Gary Caldwell.

The 20-year-old midfielder has agreed a loan move from Premier League side Newcastle United until the end of the season and could make his debut against Forest Green in League One on Saturday.

Caldwell worked with White when he had a spell at the Magpies' academy.

"He brings real star quality in the way he carries the ball, he's a fantastic dribbler," Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"He comes in and brings the team a real quality that I think could unlock defences and that could provide assists and goals in the final third.

"Having worked with him at Newcastle I knew his character, I know how much he wants to be a player, and this was a great opportunity for him.

"But I've also told him he has to work extremely hard and fight for his way to get into the team first and foremost, but then fight to stay in this team and show that quality off at a level that he's not played at before."

White could well get more opportunities than originally first thought after Exeter captain Matt Jay left for Colchester United on Monday and midfielder Tim Dieng joined Gillingham two days later after the League Two club activated a release clause in his contract.

Caldwell is speaking to more targets but says he will not sign players unless they are the right fit for the club.

But he hopes his former roles at clubs such as Newcastle and Manchester City can help him bring in the right players to add to Exeter's squad.

"In a transfer window it's important you use all your connections," he said. "So my connection with Newcastle, my connection when I was at the City Football Group with Manchester City, we have to try and use them.

"But all these clubs have different agendas and it's not easy just to take players from these clubs.

"They have to be the right players, the right characters that can come in and fit into the environment within the group here.

"We will utilise all our contacts within the game for loans, but also look for permanent deals as well to try and make the squad better."