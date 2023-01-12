Luke Williams' Notts County are three points clear of Wrexham at the top of the National League, although the Welsh club have two games in hand

Notts County boss Luke Williams has signed a new deal with the National League club, keeping him at Meadow Lane until the summer of 2027.

The 42-year-old's new contract comes after he was was linked with the vacant Portsmouth job.

He has been in charge for seven months and has the Magpies top of the fifth tier after 27 matches.

"We should all be proud of the work we've done so far," Williams told the club website.

"But I feel it's important to stress that we're only seven months into our journey together and I know that we're only going to get stronger."

Alongside Williams, his assistant Ryan Harley has also agreed new terms with Notts.

Williams has turned Notts into major contenders to earn automatic promotion to the English Football League after a four-year absence.

He has overseen 18 wins in 27 league games, and after enjoying their best start to any league campaign in their history - one which dates back to the formation of league football in 1888 - the club are now unbeaten in 18 games.

"It would mean the world to me to be part of the collective effort to take Notts back into the EFL - and the prospect of what we could go on to achieve from there is incredibly exciting," he said.