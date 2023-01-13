Close menu

Further funding announced for grassroots football projects in Wales

Welsh

Penycae FC
Penycae FC in Wrexham were among the projects to receive funding in March 2022

Grassroots football projects in Wales will receive a further £12.6m funding from the UK government to improve facilities.

The latest £12.6m investment programme will be delivered by the Football Association of Wales on behalf of the UK government.

It is part of a £230m investment in football facilities across the UK.

Seventeen grassroots football projects in Wales received a share of £1.3m in March 2022.

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said the latest investment would help "recipient clubs and groups continue their fantastic work".

He added: "Grassroots football is at the heart of communities throughout Wales, providing sporting opportunities for children and adults but also bringing significant health and social benefits."

