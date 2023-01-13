Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Todd Cantwell is out of contract this summer

Norwich City are willing to sell Todd Cantwell, with Canaries boss David Wagner hoping a move helps the midfielder realise his potential.

The 24-year-old is out of contact in June and has been linked with Rangers in Scotland, as well as Championship rivals Blackburn and Reading.

Cantwell has featured just once off the bench for Norwich since 12 November.

"It's totally okay that he has conversations with different clubs to sort out his future," Wagner said.

"I've had a longer chat with him. I said 'make sure you find the best solution for yourself, take your time for it'.

"We will see how everything progresses."

Cantwell has been with Norwich since the age of 10, and twice helped them to Premier League promotion as part of their Championship title-winning squads of 2019 and 2021.

Last season the former England Under-21 international featured just eight times for the Canaries in the top flight before going out on loan to Bournemouth in the second tier.

He has played 19 times in all competitions this term, but has started just 11 league games.

Wagner said he has long been an admirer of the midfielder, having first seen Cantwell playing for Norwich during a pre-season match in Germany a number of years ago.

But he left Cantwell out of the squad in his first match in charge of Norwich - their FA Cup third-round defeat by Blackburn last weekend.

"Unfortunately, for whatever reason, he has not made the progression everyone had hoped," Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"But I know, and been around long enough in football, that sometimes you need only this one move - to come into a different environment - and for whatever reason everything goes upwards and no one can really explain it.

"I hope for him that he will do this. I know from everything that I've seen, he has everything to do it."