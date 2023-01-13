Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Ed Turns has played for Wales Under-21s

League Two leaders Leyton Orient have signed Brighton centre-back Ed Turns on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Seagulls, with both his outings for the Premier League club coming in the EFL Cup.

"There's no denying that the position in the table made the move very appealing to me," the Wales Under-21 international told the club website. external-link

"It's a good opportunity for me to get game time, and continue to progress."

Orient had been looking to strengthen their defence as Dan Happe is expected to miss the rest of the campaign with injury.

"Our recruitment team have watched Ed about 10 times, he's a good footballer who will fit into the way we play," O's boss Richie Wellens said.

"He comes highly recommended from Brighton and the Welsh FA, and we think he has the capabilities to be a success."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.