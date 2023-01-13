Last updated on .From the section Watford

Jack Grieves came on for his senior Watford debut in the 54th minute at Reading

Watford's defeat at Reading in the FA Cup was a blow for Hornets fans, but not teenage striker Jack Grieves.

With his appearance as a substitute, 18-year-old Grieves made it four generations of his family to have have played for the Hornets.

The lineage goes back to club legend Reginald 'Skilly' Williams, Grieves' great-great-grandfather, who played almost 400 games for Watford.

"It was pretty much a dream come true for me - obviously I have family history there too," Grieves told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Reg 'Skilly' Williams (left) and son Reg Williams Jnr were the first two generations of the family to play for Watford

In addition to Reg Williams Snr, who made more appearances in goal for Watford than any other player, great-grandfather Reg Williams Jnr played for Watford in the World War Two years before moving on to Chelsea.

Grieves' uncle, Daniel Grieves, also played for Watford before him after coming through the ranks and his father was on the club's books and also played for Wimbledon.

"Making my debut for my boyhood club was something I've dreamed about - it was the proudest moment of my career so far," said Grieves, who had been released by the club as a youngster before returning to make the first-team squad.

"It was a proud moment for [my family] too, because I've been through some setbacks too.

"They've been so supportive for me and helped me out so much."

He was told by Hornets head coach Slaven Bilic to "go out and enjoy it, " when the substitution was made and he replaced Leandro Bacuna in the 54th minute.

Watford, who are currently fourth in the Championship, lost the third-round tie 2-0.