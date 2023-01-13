Last updated on .From the section Reading

Amadou Mbengue, who joined Reading in September, could have his contract extended again beyond this Championship season

Defender Amadou Mbengue has signed a new contract to stay at Reading until the end of Championship season.

The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances this campaign and scored the winning goal against Coventry in December.

"He is versatile, has pace, tenacity and a hunger to be the best," manager Paul Ince told the club website. external-link

"He's hard not to love; he's always got a smile on his face, he enjoys coming into training and the culture we are creating here."

Mbengue, who joined Reading on a short-term-deal in September, could have his stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium extended beyond this season.

"He has shown himself to be very capable at this level," head of football operations Mark Bowen said.

"I am sure he will have an important part to play in the second half of this season and I'm very pleased to get the deal over the line."

Mbengue has been named in all of Ince's squads so far this Championship season.

He is the second player to put pen-to-paper on a new contract this week after striker Andy Carrol confirmed he was staying until the end of next season.