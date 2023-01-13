Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Callum Johnson started his career at Middlesbrough

Mansfield Town have signed full-back Callum Johnson on an 18-month deal from Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 26-year-old joined Ross County from Portsmouth as a free agent in the summer, and leaves for an undisclosed fee after making 21 appearances.

Mansfield will be the fifth club he has played for since September 2020, when he left Accrington for Pompey.

"Callum's another player we've been aware of for a good number of years," said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

Johnson, who had a loan spell at Fleetwood Town last season, had started 16 of the 21 games he featured in for Ross County this season.

He is the second defender signed by Clough in as many days, with Alfie Kilgour joining from Bristol Rovers on Thursday.

"He's a wholehearted player. He'll get up and down on the right hand side for us and defend as well.

"At 26-year-old, he's possibly approaching the prime of his career."

