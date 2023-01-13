Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hamano's deal with the Blues runs until 2027

Chelsea have signed Japan forward Maika Hamano from INAC Kobe Leonessa on a four-year contract.

The highly-rated 18-year-old will spend the remainder of this season on loan with Swedish side Hammarby IF.

"I am really proud to sign for a club which in my opinion is number one in the world," said Hamano.

Blues boss Emma Hayes added: "Maika is a fantastic talent. We are really looking forward to seeing how she develops during her time out on loan."

Teenager Hamano scored two goals and provided one assist in seven appearances for Leonessa, the defending Japanese champions.

At the Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica in August, Hamano scored four goals and was named player of the tournament, winning the Golden Ball and Silver Boot before making her senior Japan international debut in October.