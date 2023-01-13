Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Kyle Knoyle won promotion from League Two with Cambridge before his move to Doncaster

Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.

Londoner Knoyle began his career at West Ham, and lists Dundee United, Swindon and Wigan as his former clubs.

"Kyle has a great profile," director of football Simon Wilson said. external-link

"We presented the idea that we are a fit for each other and hopefully over time we can realise our collective potential."

He has scored five goals in 244 career games and goes into the Hatters' squad for Saturday's game against Northampton.

