Edon Pruti was being earmarked for an EFL move by Brentford to help further his career

Hartlepool United have signed defender Edon Pruti from Brentford B on a permanent deal, with terms undisclosed.

Pruti joined the Bees' second team last summer, playing 14 times in addition to a spell at non-league Slough, after coming through Burnley's academy.

The 20-year-old has been training with Pools, who are second from bottom in League Two.

"He's trained with us and you can see the potential he has got," Pools boss Keith Curle told the club website. external-link

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane added: external-link "We hope that he can go on and have a career with real longevity.

"He is an amazing character; he's been brilliant for the culture and the group and he has a lot of good attributes to go and do well in the league."

